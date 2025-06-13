TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.77: Right on the Precipice

As on Thursday, TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 10.60% to $4.80, before settling in for the price of $4.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMC posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$5.16.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -317.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $356.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $186.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.77.

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. TMC the metals company Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.70%, in contrast to 10.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21 ’25, this organization’s Chief Development Officer sold 164,317 shares at the rate of 4.49, making the entire transaction reach 738,260 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,125,667.

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

TMC the metals company Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.58% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TMC the metals company Inc (TMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.13. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43.

In the same vein, TMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc (TMC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [TMC the metals company Inc, TMC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.27 million was lower the volume of 6.49 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.68% that was lower than 129.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.