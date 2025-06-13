Transocean Ltd (RIG) 20 Days SMA touch 19.42%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) established initial surge of 0.31% at $3.21, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $3.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIG posted a 52-week range of $1.97-$5.98.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.48%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.05%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 108.16%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $883.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $736.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.57.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Transocean Ltd industry. Transocean Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.66%, in contrast to 69.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Chief Commercial Officer sold 22,000 shares at the rate of 2.78, making the entire transaction reach 61,160 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 340,841. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 30 ’25, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 2.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 21,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 59,200 in total.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Transocean Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 108.16% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Transocean Ltd (RIG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.06. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.64.

In the same vein, RIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Transocean Ltd (RIG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Transocean Ltd, RIG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 37.62 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 97.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Transocean Ltd (RIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.00% that was lower than 76.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.