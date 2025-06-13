UiPath Inc (PATH) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 7.4 million

UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) flaunted slowness of -2.39% at $12.66, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $12.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PATH posted a 52-week range of $9.38-$15.93.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 33.58%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.36%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $457.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $408.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.69.

UiPath Inc (PATH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the UiPath Inc industry. UiPath Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.74%, in contrast to 58.42% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 11 ’25, this organization’s CEO and Chairman sold 45,000 shares at the rate of 13.05, making the entire transaction reach 587,282 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,093,376. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 12 ’25, Company’s CEO and Chairman sold 45,000 for 12.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 578,286. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,048,376 in total.

UiPath Inc (PATH) Earnings and Revenue Records

UiPath Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.36% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UiPath Inc (PATH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.83. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.64.

In the same vein, PATH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UiPath Inc (PATH)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [UiPath Inc, PATH]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 11.92 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of UiPath Inc (PATH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.42% that was lower than 55.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.