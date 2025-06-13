Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) Moves 1.27% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY) set off with pace as it heaved 1.27% to $0.64, before settling in for the price of $0.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNCY posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$1.10.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 70.74%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $100.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $76.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6117, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5636.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.08%, in contrast to 50.74% institutional ownership.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 70.74% and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in the upcoming year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.64. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10.

In the same vein, UNCY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Unicycive Therapeutics Inc, UNCY]. Its last 5-days volume of 17.23 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.92 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.1231.

Raw Stochastic average of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 260.41% that was higher than 121.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.