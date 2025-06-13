Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) recent quarterly performance of 45.58% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX: UMAC) set off with pace as it heaved 3.26% to $8.24, before settling in for the price of $7.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UMAC posted a 52-week range of $1.13-$23.62.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $204.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.64.

Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Unusual Machines Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.93%, in contrast to 4.65% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20 ’25, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 17,500 shares at the rate of 5.42, making the entire transaction reach 94,888 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 183,500. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 17,500 for 5.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 94,591. This particular insider is now the holder of 341,725 in total.

Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Unusual Machines Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year.

Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX: UMAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.01. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 29.27.

In the same vein, UMAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.76, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Unusual Machines Inc, UMAC]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.37 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.74 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.00% While, its Average True Range was 1.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 149.69% that was higher than 134.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.