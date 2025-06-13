Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) went down -0.80% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.80% at $6.23, before settling in for the price of $6.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UEC posted a 52-week range of $3.85-$8.93.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.49%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -126.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $435.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $433.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.37.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Uranium Industry. Uranium Energy Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.51%, in contrast to 73.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 06 ’24, this organization’s EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT bought 9,500 shares at the rate of 4.18, making the entire transaction reach 39,712 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 988,031. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 06 ’24, Company’s President and CEO bought 60,000 for 4.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 246,270. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,242,326 in total.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -126.18% and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in the upcoming year.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uranium Energy Corp (UEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.05. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 41.42.

In the same vein, UEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp (UEC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC), its last 5-days Average volume was 15.37 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 9.9 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 116.01% that was higher than 74.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.