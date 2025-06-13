Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) volume hits 1.57 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) set off with pace as it heaved 2.05% to $2.49, before settling in for the price of $2.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VTYX posted a 52-week range of $0.78-$3.40.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -87.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.21%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $177.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.89.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.38%, in contrast to 68.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 02 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER sold 1,887 shares at the rate of 1.07, making the entire transaction reach 2,019 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 467,226. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 27 ’24, Company’s CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER sold 21,119 for 2.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,841. This particular insider is now the holder of 464,582 in total.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.21% and is forecasted to reach -1.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.46% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -87.13% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 19.57. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19.

In the same vein, VTYX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.75, a figure that is expected to reach -0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ventyx Biosciences Inc, VTYX]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.19 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.4 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 112.55% that was higher than 91.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.