Viasat, Inc (VSAT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.04M

As on Thursday, Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.83% to $11.40, before settling in for the price of $10.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VSAT posted a 52-week range of $6.69-$26.70.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 14.37% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -320.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $130.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.15.

Viasat, Inc (VSAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Viasat, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.10%, in contrast to 95.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10 ’25, this organization’s sold 3,750,000 shares at the rate of 9.00, making the entire transaction reach 33,750,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,795,334. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10 ’25, Company’s sold 3,750,000 for 9.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,750,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,795,334 in total.

Viasat, Inc (VSAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.60% and is forecasted to reach -1.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -320.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Viasat, Inc (VSAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.55. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33.

In the same vein, VSAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Viasat, Inc (VSAT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Viasat, Inc, VSAT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.91 million was better the volume of 3.54 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Viasat, Inc (VSAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.79% that was lower than 97.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.