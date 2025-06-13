Viatris Inc (VTRS) last month performance of 3.41% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on Thursday, Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.22% to $9.09, before settling in for the price of $8.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VTRS posted a 52-week range of $6.85-$13.55.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.04% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.13%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.19 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.14 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.67.

Viatris Inc (VTRS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Viatris Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.55%, in contrast to 81.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 60,000 shares at the rate of 8.94, making the entire transaction reach 536,262 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 292,807. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11 ’24, Company’s insider sold 26,925 for 12.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 346,686. This particular insider is now the holder of 126,901 in total.

Viatris Inc (VTRS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Viatris Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.13% and is forecasted to reach 2.43 in the upcoming year.

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Viatris Inc (VTRS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.86. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.60.

In the same vein, VTRS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Viatris Inc, VTRS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 11.75 million was lower the volume of 14.23 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Viatris Inc (VTRS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.33% that was lower than 44.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.