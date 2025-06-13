Wag Group Co (PET) volume hits 0.95 million: A New Opening for Investors

Wag Group Co (NASDAQ: PET) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -6.59% at $0.14, before settling in for the price of $0.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PET posted a 52-week range of $0.08-$1.79.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1391, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3750.

Wag Group Co (PET) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Wag Group Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.54%, in contrast to 10.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 19 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 22,719 shares at the rate of 0.30, making the entire transaction reach 6,832 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 795,971. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 19 ’25, Company’s Chief Customer Officer sold 14,848 for 0.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,465. This particular insider is now the holder of 526,850 in total.

Wag Group Co (PET) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wag Group Co (NASDAQ: PET) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wag Group Co (PET). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.46. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11.

In the same vein, PET’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38.

Technical Analysis of Wag Group Co (PET)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Wag Group Co (NASDAQ: PET), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.78 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.0147.

Raw Stochastic average of Wag Group Co (PET) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.35% that was lower than 134.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.