Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.81M

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE: WRBY) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.62% at $22.46, before settling in for the price of $22.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WRBY posted a 52-week range of $12.46-$28.68.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.76%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $98.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.07.

Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. Warby Parker Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.09%, in contrast to 78.58% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 33,073 shares at the rate of 19.90, making the entire transaction reach 658,153 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,869.

Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.76% and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.99% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE: WRBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Warby Parker Inc (WRBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.28. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 64.27.

In the same vein, WRBY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE: WRBY), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.06 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.41 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.72% that was lower than 71.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.