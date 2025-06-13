Welltower Inc (WELL) latest performance of 1.11% is not what was on cards

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 1.11% to $151.91, before settling in for the price of $150.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WELL posted a 52-week range of $100.13-$158.55.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.32%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.23%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $653.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $653.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $99.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $148.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $138.39.

Welltower Inc (WELL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. Welltower Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.04%, in contrast to 98.77% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 09 ’24, Company’s Director sold 2,200 for 130.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 286,418. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,379 in total.

Welltower Inc (WELL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Welltower Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.47% and is forecasted to reach 2.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.23% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Welltower Inc (WELL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.77. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $163.77, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 67.03.

In the same vein, WELL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Welltower Inc (WELL)

[Welltower Inc, WELL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.04% While, its Average True Range was 3.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Welltower Inc (WELL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.06% that was lower than 25.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.