Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) EPS growth this year is 205.31%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: YSG) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 4.15% to $9.28, before settling in for the price of $8.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YSG posted a 52-week range of $2.60-$9.00.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1.45% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -82.23%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 205.31%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $577.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.15.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.80%, in contrast to 18.92% institutional ownership.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 205.31% and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in the upcoming year.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.53. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.21.

In the same vein, YSG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.87, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG)

[Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR, YSG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.61% that was lower than 93.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.