Zedge Inc (ZDGE) EPS is poised to hit 0.02 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Zedge Inc (AMEX: ZDGE) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 4.09% at $2.80, before settling in for the price of $2.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZDGE posted a 52-week range of $1.73-$4.37.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 27.83% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.44%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -61.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.70.

Zedge Inc (ZDGE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Zedge Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.52%, in contrast to 14.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 16 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,999 shares at the rate of 2.21, making the entire transaction reach 4,414 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 228,082. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 15 ’25, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 2.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,184. This particular insider is now the holder of 226,083 in total.

Zedge Inc (ZDGE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Zedge Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -61.54% and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.46% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -14.44% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Zedge Inc (AMEX: ZDGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zedge Inc (ZDGE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.35. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.11.

In the same vein, ZDGE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zedge Inc (ZDGE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Zedge Inc (AMEX: ZDGE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.8 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 83201.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Zedge Inc (ZDGE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.58% that was lower than 58.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.