Zevia PBC (ZVIA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.41: Right on the Precipice

As on Thursday, Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 14.29% to $2.88, before settling in for the price of $2.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZVIA posted a 52-week range of $0.62-$4.99.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.63%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.77%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $66.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $213.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.41.

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. Zevia PBC’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.84%, in contrast to 50.35% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 75,000 shares at the rate of 2.71, making the entire transaction reach 203,265 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,760,695.

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Zevia PBC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.91% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 49.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -32.77% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zevia PBC (ZVIA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.63. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.39.

In the same vein, ZVIA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zevia PBC (ZVIA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Zevia PBC, ZVIA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.45 million was lower the volume of 0.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Zevia PBC (ZVIA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.59% that was lower than 109.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.