188.45% percent quarterly performance for Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Friday, Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY) was -2.27% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $32.2. A 52-week range for PGY has been $8.20 – $34.29.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 110.65%. With a float of $39.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 553 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.98%, operating margin of 10.17%, and the pretax margin is -37.56%.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pagaya Technologies Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Pagaya Technologies Ltd is 47.53%, while institutional ownership is 32.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18 ’25, was worth 255,793. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,484 shares at a rate of $30.15, taking the stock ownership to the 96,278 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 11,312 for $29.50, making the entire transaction worth $333,704.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.65% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY)

Looking closely at Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY), its last 5-days average volume was 4.03 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.05%.

During the past 100 days, Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s (PGY) raw stochastic average was set at 89.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.75 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.02 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.28. However, in the short run, Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.49. Second resistance stands at $33.51. The third major resistance level sits at $34.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.76.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY) Key Stats

There are 75,708K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.38 billion. As of now, sales total 1,032 M while income totals -401,410 K. Its latest quarter income was 289,990 K while its last quarter net income were 7,890 K.