2.11% volatility in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) last month: This is a red flag warning

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) on Friday, plunged -0.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $29.3. Within the past 52 weeks, HRL’s price has moved between $27.59 and $33.80.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales slided by -3.96%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.19%. With a float of $290.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $549.89 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 20000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 16.51%, operating margin of 8.45%, and the pretax margin is 8.0%.

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hormel Foods Corp is 47.26%, while institutional ownership is 42.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27 ’25, was worth 136,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,500 shares at a rate of $30.40, taking the stock ownership to the 95,488 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 4,500 for $30.40, making the entire transaction worth $136,800.

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.19% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.50% during the next five years compared to -3.96% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) Trading Performance Indicators

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.17 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

The latest stats from [Hormel Foods Corp, HRL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.06 million was inferior to 3.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.84%.

During the past 100 days, Hormel Foods Corp’s (HRL) raw stochastic average was set at 18.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.69 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.63 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.47. The third major resistance level sits at $29.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.84.

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.08 billion based on 549,895K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,921 M and income totals 805,040 K. The company made 2,899 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 180,020 K in sales during its previous quarter.