$2.34M in average volume shows that LKQ Corp (LKQ) is heading in the right direction

On Friday, LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ) was 1.39% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $31.73. A 52-week range for LKQ has been $30.06 – $44.82.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.48% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -9.40%. With a float of $255.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.30 million.

The firm has a total of 47000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.21%, operating margin of 8.4%, and the pretax margin is 6.83%.

LKQ Corp (LKQ) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LKQ Corp stocks. The insider ownership of LKQ Corp is 0.69%, while institutional ownership is 105.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01 ’25, was worth 183,332. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02 ’25, when Company’s Former Director proposed sale 15,000 for $39.87, making the entire transaction worth $598,086.

LKQ Corp (LKQ) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.13% during the next five years compared to 8.48% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LKQ Corp (LKQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.69. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LKQ Corp (LKQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LKQ Corp, LKQ], we can find that recorded value of 6.2 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.26%.

During the past 100 days, LKQ Corp’s (LKQ) raw stochastic average was set at 14.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.98 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.99 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.65. The third major resistance level sits at $33.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.24.

LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ) Key Stats

There are 258,148K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.28 billion. As of now, sales total 14,355 M while income totals 690,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,463 M while its last quarter net income were 169,000 K.