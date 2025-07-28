2.35% volatility in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Friday, Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ: ENSG) opened higher 8.92% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $137.77. Price fluctuations for ENSG have ranged from $118.73 to $158.45 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 20.98% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.87% at the time writing. With a float of $55.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.24 million.

In an organization with 39300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.12%, operating margin of 8.57%, and the pretax margin is 9.17%.

Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ensign Group Inc is 3.53%, while institutional ownership is 92.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 07 ’25, was worth 1,241,821. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 8,379 shares at a rate of $148.21, taking the stock ownership to the 269,692 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 07 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 8,379 for $148.21, making the entire transaction worth $1,241,820.

Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.87% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.84% during the next five years compared to 20.98% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ: ENSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ensign Group Inc (ENSG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.41. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.7 million. That was better than the volume of 0.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.54%.

During the past 100 days, Ensign Group Inc’s (ENSG) raw stochastic average was set at 80.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.55 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.44 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $147.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $139.72. However, in the short run, Ensign Group Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $154.14. Second resistance stands at $158.23. The third major resistance level sits at $163.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $144.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $138.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $134.76.

Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ: ENSG) Key Stats

There are currently 57,492K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.66 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,260 M according to its annual income of 297,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,173 M and its income totaled 80,280 K.