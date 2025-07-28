3.62% volatility in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on Friday, with Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) stock price up 3.84% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $58.61. LW’s price has ranged from $47.87 to $83.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 0.13% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -13.75%. With a float of $138.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 21.68%, operating margin of 10.31%, and the pretax margin is 7.73%.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc is 0.94%, while institutional ownership is 93.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 13 ’25, was worth 182,819. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $60.94, taking the stock ownership to the 26,406 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 1,200 for $63.25, making the entire transaction worth $75,901. This insider now owns 22,982 shares in total.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.75% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.23% during the next five years compared to 0.13% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lamb Weston Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.65. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) saw its 5-day average volume 4.95 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.42%.

During the past 100 days, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc’s (LW) raw stochastic average was set at 98.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.03 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $61.88 in the near term. At $62.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $64.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.06.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.48 billion, the company has a total of 139,301K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,468 M while annual income is 725,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,521 M while its latest quarter income was 146,000 K.