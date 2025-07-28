39.40% percent quarterly performance for Roku Inc (ROKU) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on Friday, with Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock price up 0.08% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $90.05. ROKU’s price has ranged from $48.33 to $104.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -11.45%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 79.16%. With a float of $128.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3340 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.23%, operating margin of -4.54%, and the pretax margin is -2.69%.

Roku Inc (ROKU) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Roku Inc is 12.35%, while institutional ownership is 74.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 20,193,105. In this transaction President, Roku Media of this company sold 212,559 shares at a rate of $95.00, taking the stock ownership to the 200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 212,559 for $95.00, making the entire transaction worth $20,193,161.

Roku Inc (ROKU) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.16% per share during the next fiscal year.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Roku Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 69.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Roku Inc (ROKU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.89 million, its volume of 2.79 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.77%.

During the past 100 days, Roku Inc’s (ROKU) raw stochastic average was set at 88.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.31 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $90.68 in the near term. At $91.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $91.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $88.30.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.22 billion, the company has a total of 145,944K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,113 M while annual income is -129,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,021 M while its latest quarter income was -27,430 K.