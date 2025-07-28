4.11% volatility in Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Friday, Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ORN) was 7.51% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $8.65. A 52-week range for ORN has been $4.64 – $9.64.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 23.69% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -21.67%. With a float of $36.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.54 million.

In an organization with 1887 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 11.97%, operating margin of 1.87%, and the pretax margin is 0.47%.

Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Orion Group Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Orion Group Holdings Inc is 7.76%, while institutional ownership is 74.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 259,989. In this transaction Director of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $8.67, taking the stock ownership to the 419,215 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14 ’25, when Company’s EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL bought 10,000 for $5.48, making the entire transaction worth $54,842. This insider now owns 91,234 shares in total.

Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ORN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.37. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.42 million. That was better than the volume of 0.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.96%.

During the past 100 days, Orion Group Holdings Inc’s (ORN) raw stochastic average was set at 93.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.32 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.36 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.40. However, in the short run, Orion Group Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.57. Second resistance stands at $9.85. The third major resistance level sits at $10.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.03.

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ORN) Key Stats

There are 39,554K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 367.85 million. As of now, sales total 796,390 K while income totals -1,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 188,650 K while its last quarter net income were -1,410 K.