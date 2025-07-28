-5.72% percent quarterly performance for Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) is not indicative of the underlying story

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PSEC) On Friday, started off the session at the price of On Friday, remained unchanged from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.46. Within the past 52 weeks, PSEC’s price has moved between $3.10 and $5.58.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -47.06%. With a float of $323.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $451.53 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.52%, operating margin of 30.25%, and the pretax margin is -27.65%.

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Prospect Capital Corp is 28.34%, while institutional ownership is 13.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23 ’25, was worth 1,008,646. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 319,000 shares at a rate of $3.16, taking the stock ownership to the 83,585,026 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 20 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 623,300 for $3.19, making the entire transaction worth $1,988,763. This insider now owns 83,266,026 shares in total.

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.06% per share during the next fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PSEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of N/A was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Prospect Capital Corp, PSEC], we can find that recorded value of 2.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.67%.

During the past 100 days, Prospect Capital Corp’s (PSEC) raw stochastic average was set at 27.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.06 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.09 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.49. The third major resistance level sits at $3.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.41.

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PSEC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.56 billion based on 445,761K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 861,660 K and income totals 262,830 K. The company made 170,720 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -139,920 K in sales during its previous quarter.