8.98% percent quarterly performance for Revvity Inc (RVTY) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Friday, Revvity Inc (NYSE: RVTY) opened higher 1.67% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $101.97. Price fluctuations for RVTY have ranged from $87.70 to $129.50 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 3.37%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.54% at the time writing. With a float of $117.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.25%, operating margin of 13.53%, and the pretax margin is 12.06%.

Revvity Inc (RVTY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Revvity Inc is 0.42%, while institutional ownership is 98.31%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 29 ’25, was worth 55,299. In this transaction Director of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $92.17, taking the stock ownership to the 4,833 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 29 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 600 for $92.17, making the entire transaction worth $55,299.

Revvity Inc (RVTY) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.54% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.77% during the next five years compared to 3.37% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Revvity Inc (NYSE: RVTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Revvity Inc (RVTY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.99. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.53, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Revvity Inc (RVTY)

Looking closely at Revvity Inc (NYSE: RVTY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.23%.

During the past 100 days, Revvity Inc’s (RVTY) raw stochastic average was set at 48.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.41 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.80. However, in the short run, Revvity Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $104.86. Second resistance stands at $106.06. The third major resistance level sits at $107.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $100.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $99.18.

Revvity Inc (NYSE: RVTY) Key Stats

There are currently 117,870K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,755 M according to its annual income of 270,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 664,760 K and its income totaled 42,240 K.