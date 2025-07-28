$846.48K in average volume shows that Codexis Inc (CDXS) is heading in the right direction

On Friday, Codexis Inc (NASDAQ: CDXS) opened lower -4.01% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.24. Price fluctuations for CDXS have ranged from $1.90 to $6.08 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -33.31%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 22.15% at the time writing. With a float of $80.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 188 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 69.08%, operating margin of -134.4%, and the pretax margin is -149.4%.

Codexis Inc (CDXS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Codexis Inc is 3.23%, while institutional ownership is 87.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18 ’25, was worth 282,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $2.82, taking the stock ownership to the 12,450,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 100,000 for $2.39, making the entire transaction worth $239,000. This insider now owns 12,350,000 shares in total.

Codexis Inc (CDXS) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.15% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.30% during the next five years compared to -33.31% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Codexis Inc (NASDAQ: CDXS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Codexis Inc (CDXS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Codexis Inc (CDXS)

Looking closely at Codexis Inc (NASDAQ: CDXS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.87 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.21%.

During the past 100 days, Codexis Inc’s (CDXS) raw stochastic average was set at 81.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.20 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.41. However, in the short run, Codexis Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.22. Second resistance stands at $3.34. The third major resistance level sits at $3.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.78.

Codexis Inc (NASDAQ: CDXS) Key Stats

There are currently 82,845K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 257.65 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 59,350 K according to its annual income of -65,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,540 K and its income totaled -20,690 K.