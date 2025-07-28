89bio Inc (ETNB) kicked off at the price of $9.59: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) on Friday, plunged -3.91% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.98. Within the past 52 weeks, ETNB’s price has moved between $4.16 and $11.84.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 32.21%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 41.09%. With a float of $141.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 93 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.86%, operating margin of -1920419.05%, and the pretax margin is -1837814.29%.

89bio Inc (ETNB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of 89bio Inc is 3.19%, while institutional ownership is 107.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15 ’25, was worth 115,280. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 10,461 shares at a rate of $11.02, taking the stock ownership to the 309,364 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,461 for $11.02, making the entire transaction worth $115,233.

89bio Inc (ETNB) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.09% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.99% during the next five years compared to 32.21% growth over the previous five years of trading.

89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

89bio Inc (ETNB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 18.03 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc (ETNB)

Looking closely at 89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.3 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.31%.

During the past 100 days, 89bio Inc’s (ETNB) raw stochastic average was set at 74.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.49 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.60 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.61. However, in the short run, 89bio Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.86. Second resistance stands at $10.13. The third major resistance level sits at $10.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.98.

89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.40 billion based on 145,984K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -367,080 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -71,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.