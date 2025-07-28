A look at Allegro Microsystems Inc’s (ALGM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ: ALGM) kicked off on Friday, up 2.87% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $32.76. Over the past 52 weeks, ALGM has traded in a range of $16.38-$38.45.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 118.38%. With a float of $122.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4060 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.35%, operating margin of -2.73%, and the pretax margin is -11.82%.

Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Allegro Microsystems Inc is 33.57%, while institutional ownership is 85.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 11 ’25, was worth 94,395. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,100 shares at a rate of $30.45, taking the stock ownership to the 19,925 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 3,100 for $30.45, making the entire transaction worth $94,395.

Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 118.38% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ: ALGM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Allegro Microsystems Inc’s (ALGM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 283.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM)

Looking closely at Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ: ALGM), its last 5-days average volume was 2.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.45%.

During the past 100 days, Allegro Microsystems Inc’s (ALGM) raw stochastic average was set at 78.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.20 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.81. However, in the short run, Allegro Microsystems Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.11. Second resistance stands at $34.51. The third major resistance level sits at $35.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.73.

Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ: ALGM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.23 billion has total of 184,925K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 725,010 K in contrast with the sum of -73,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 192,820 K and last quarter income was -14,800 K.