A look at Travere Therapeutics Inc’s (TVTX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Friday, Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) was -3.95% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $15.95. A 52-week range for TVTX has been $7.93 – $25.29.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -3.34%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 73.02%. With a float of $87.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.79 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 385 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 92.23%, operating margin of -81.81%, and the pretax margin is -82.6%.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Travere Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Travere Therapeutics Inc is 1.54%, while institutional ownership is 114.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01 ’25, was worth 11,940. In this transaction CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of this company sold 815 shares at a rate of $14.65, taking the stock ownership to the 88,787 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 1,784 for $21.05, making the entire transaction worth $37,553. This insider now owns 93,126 shares in total.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.02% per share during the next fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.03. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.66 million, its volume of 1.3 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.94%.

During the past 100 days, Travere Therapeutics Inc’s (TVTX) raw stochastic average was set at 26.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.67 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.92 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.86 in the near term. At $16.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.22.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) Key Stats

There are 88,805K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.36 billion. As of now, sales total 233,180 K while income totals -321,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 81,730 K while its last quarter net income were -41,230 K.