A look at United Micro Electronics ADR’s (UMC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC) on Friday, plunged -0.27% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.32. Within the past 52 weeks, UMC’s price has moved between $5.61 and $8.95.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 34.72%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.87%. With a float of $2.51 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.51 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 31.17%, operating margin of 21.02%, and the pretax margin is 21.9%.

United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of United Micro Electronics ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 6.25%.

United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.87% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.04% during the next five years compared to 34.72% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC) Trading Performance Indicators

United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.14 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC)

Looking closely at United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC), its last 5-days average volume was 5.69 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 11.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.94%.

During the past 100 days, United Micro Electronics ADR’s (UMC) raw stochastic average was set at 60.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.10 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.01. However, in the short run, United Micro Electronics ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.34. Second resistance stands at $7.37. The third major resistance level sits at $7.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.16.

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.33 billion based on 2,512,143K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,085 M and income totals 1,488 M. The company made 1,759 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 236,410 K in sales during its previous quarter.