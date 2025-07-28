A major move is in the offing as Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) market cap hits 90.70 billion

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) kicked off on Friday, up 2.33% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $324.64. Over the past 52 weeks, CDNS has traded in a range of $221.56-$330.09.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 1.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.13%. With a float of $271.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $273.04 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 85.86%, operating margin of 30.0%, and the pretax margin is 29.57%.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Cadence Design Systems, Inc is 0.58%, while institutional ownership is 88.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 17 ’25, was worth 2,841,684. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company sold 9,088 shares at a rate of $312.69, taking the stock ownership to the 132,713 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 17 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 9,088 for $312.68, making the entire transaction worth $2,841,675.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.13% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.44% during the next five years compared to 1.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cadence Design Systems, Inc’s (CDNS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 65.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.95, a number that is poised to hit 1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.06 million, its volume of 1.63 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.95%.

During the past 100 days, Cadence Design Systems, Inc’s (CDNS) raw stochastic average was set at 97.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.77 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 8.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $309.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $290.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $336.73 in the near term. At $341.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $347.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $326.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $319.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $315.41.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 90.70 billion has total of 273,042K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,641 M in contrast with the sum of 1,055 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,242 M and last quarter income was 273,580 K.