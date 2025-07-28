A major move is in the offing as Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) market cap hits 59.84 billion

On Friday, Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE: CNI) was 0.47% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $95.42. A 52-week range for CNI has been $91.65 – $121.12.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.01% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.43%. With a float of $603.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $625.40 million.

The firm has a total of 24671 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 41.27%, operating margin of 37.28%, and the pretax margin is 35.03%.

Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Canadian National Railway Co stocks. The insider ownership of Canadian National Railway Co is 3.29%, while institutional ownership is 69.80%.

Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.43% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.43% during the next five years compared to 3.01% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE: CNI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.20, a number that is poised to hit 1.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Canadian National Railway Co, CNI], we can find that recorded value of 2.64 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.62%.

During the past 100 days, Canadian National Railway Co’s (CNI) raw stochastic average was set at 24.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.74 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.09 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $96.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $96.64. The third major resistance level sits at $97.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $94.01.

Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE: CNI) Key Stats

There are 626,478K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 59.84 billion. As of now, sales total 12,440 M while income totals 3,246 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,066 M while its last quarter net income were 808,520 K.