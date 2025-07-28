A major move is in the offing as Semtech Corp (SMTC) market cap hits 4.60 billion

A new trading day began on Friday, with Semtech Corp (NASDAQ: SMTC) stock price up 1.03% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $52.53. SMTC’s price has ranged from $24.05 to $79.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 88.66%. With a float of $86.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1838 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 51.16%, operating margin of 8.67%, and the pretax margin is -14.34%.

Semtech Corp (SMTC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Semtech Corp is 0.69%, while institutional ownership is 112.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01 ’25, was worth 43,792. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 999 shares at a rate of $43.84, taking the stock ownership to the 17,211 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 999 for $44.44, making the entire transaction worth $44,396.

Semtech Corp (SMTC) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.66% per share during the next fiscal year.

Semtech Corp (NASDAQ: SMTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Semtech Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Semtech Corp (SMTC)

Looking closely at Semtech Corp (NASDAQ: SMTC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.48 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.29%.

During the past 100 days, Semtech Corp’s (SMTC) raw stochastic average was set at 95.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.16 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.02 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.27. However, in the short run, Semtech Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $53.83. Second resistance stands at $54.59. The third major resistance level sits at $55.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.83.

Semtech Corp (NASDAQ: SMTC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.60 billion, the company has a total of 86,636K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 909,290 K while annual income is -161,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 251,060 K while its latest quarter income was 19,350 K.