A major move is in the offing as ServiceNow Inc (NOW) market cap hits 201.51 billion

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) on Friday, plunged -2.75% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $996.18. Within the past 52 weeks, NOW’s price has moved between $678.66 and $1198.09.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 16.56%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.13%. With a float of $207.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.52 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 26293 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 78.52%, operating margin of 13.28%, and the pretax margin is 16.63%.

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ServiceNow Inc is 0.46%, while institutional ownership is 89.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 16 ’25, was worth 341,631. In this transaction Chief People & AI Enblmt. Off. of this company sold 354 shares at a rate of $965.06, taking the stock ownership to the 3,027 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 354 for $965.06, making the entire transaction worth $341,631.

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.13% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.15% during the next five years compared to 16.56% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) Trading Performance Indicators

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.03 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.95, a number that is poised to hit 4.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.7 million, its volume of 2.07 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.50%.

During the past 100 days, ServiceNow Inc’s (NOW) raw stochastic average was set at 76.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.92 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.31 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1,001.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $976.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $991.83 in the near term. At $1,014.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1,028.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $954.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $941.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $917.99.

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 201.51 billion based on 206,983K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,984 M and income totals 1,425 M. The company made 3,088 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 460,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.