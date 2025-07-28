AEVA (Aeva Technologies Inc) dropped -8.82 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Friday, Aeva Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AEVA) opened lower -8.82% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $23.57. Price fluctuations for AEVA have ranged from $2.36 to $38.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -678.17% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.96% at the time writing. With a float of $31.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.95 million.

The firm has a total of 276 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -20.22%, operating margin of -1355.28%, and the pretax margin is -1467.89%.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aeva Technologies Inc is 42.97%, while institutional ownership is 48.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 07 ’25, was worth 678,923. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 22,239 shares at a rate of $30.53, taking the stock ownership to the 970,710 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 07 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 69,901 for $30.53, making the entire transaction worth $2,134,078. This insider now owns 1,897,862 shares in total.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.96% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.32% during the next five years compared to -678.17% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 114.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aeva Technologies Inc, AEVA], we can find that recorded value of 2.54 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.91%.

During the past 100 days, Aeva Technologies Inc’s (AEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 52.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.99 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.72 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.27. The third major resistance level sits at $24.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.70.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AEVA) Key Stats

There are currently 55,023K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,070 K according to its annual income of -152,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,370 K and its income totaled -34,870 K.