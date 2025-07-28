Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) 20 Days SMA touches 1.95%: The odds favor the bear

Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) on Friday, soared 0.05% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $80.71. Within the past 52 weeks, AKAM’s price has moved between $67.51 and $106.80.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 2.41%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.70%. With a float of $143.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.09 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.07%, operating margin of 12.97%, and the pretax margin is 14.23%.

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Akamai Technologies Inc is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 97.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15 ’25, was worth 388,700. In this transaction EVP – Global Sales of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $77.74, taking the stock ownership to the 32,349 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 5,000 for $77.74, making the entire transaction worth $388,700.

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.88% during the next five years compared to 2.41% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.15 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.96, a number that is poised to hit 1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Looking closely at Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.39 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.37%.

During the past 100 days, Akamai Technologies Inc’s (AKAM) raw stochastic average was set at 64.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.46 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.05 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.50. However, in the short run, Akamai Technologies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $81.23. Second resistance stands at $81.72. The third major resistance level sits at $82.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $79.33.

Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.81 billion based on 146,206K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,991 M and income totals 504,920 K. The company made 1,015 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 123,170 K in sales during its previous quarter.