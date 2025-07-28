Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) with a beta value of 0.51 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE: AGI) stock price up 0.58% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $25.72. AGI’s price has ranged from $15.74 to $31.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.11% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 73.65%. With a float of $419.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $420.51 million.

The firm has a total of 73 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.36%, operating margin of 36.1%, and the pretax margin is 32.26%.

Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Alamos Gold Inc is 0.37%, while institutional ownership is 65.21%.

Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.65% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.99% during the next five years compared to 23.11% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE: AGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alamos Gold Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.94. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Alamos Gold Inc, AGI], we can find that recorded value of 3.33 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.71%.

During the past 100 days, Alamos Gold Inc’s (AGI) raw stochastic average was set at 37.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.77 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.85 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.26. The third major resistance level sits at $26.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.02.

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE: AGI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.88 billion, the company has a total of 420,408K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,347 M while annual income is 284,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 333,000 K while its latest quarter income was 15,200 K.