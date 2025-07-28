Altice USA Inc (ATUS) volume exceeds 3.55 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) on Friday, plunged -9.15% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.95. Within the past 52 weeks, ATUS’s price has moved between $1.52 and $3.20.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 50.90%. With a float of $232.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $283.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 68.12%, operating margin of 18.41%, and the pretax margin is -1.8%.

Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Altice USA Inc is 50.37%, while institutional ownership is 56.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 24 ’24, was worth 19,728,135. In this transaction Director of this company sold 805,230 shares at a rate of $24.50, taking the stock ownership to the 5,846,652 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 805,230 for $24.50, making the entire transaction worth $19,728,135. This insider now owns 6,651,882 shares in total.

Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Altice USA Inc (ATUS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.36 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Looking closely at Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS), its last 5-days average volume was 5.43 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.45%.

During the past 100 days, Altice USA Inc’s (ATUS) raw stochastic average was set at 70.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.17 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.52. However, in the short run, Altice USA Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.85. Second resistance stands at $3.01. The third major resistance level sits at $3.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.31.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.25 billion based on 467,697K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,954 M and income totals -102,920 K. The company made 2,152 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -75,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.