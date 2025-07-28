American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Friday, American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) was 4.08% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $11.28. A 52-week range for AEO has been $9.27 – $22.83.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 8.42% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -54.27%. With a float of $157.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.92%, operating margin of 5.01%, and the pretax margin is 5.21%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Eagle Outfitters Inc stocks. The insider ownership of American Eagle Outfitters Inc is 8.29%, while institutional ownership is 101.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 16 ’25, was worth 48,044. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,999 shares at a rate of $16.02, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 16 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 2,999 for $16.02, making the entire transaction worth $48,044.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.27% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.60% during the next five years compared to 8.42% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) saw its 5-day average volume 19.28 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.09%.

During the past 100 days, American Eagle Outfitters Inc’s (AEO) raw stochastic average was set at 63.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.46 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.53 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.01 in the near term. At $12.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.89.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) Key Stats

There are 173,268K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.03 billion. As of now, sales total 5,329 M while income totals 329,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,090 M while its last quarter net income were -64,900 K.

