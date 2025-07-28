American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) is 5.87% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) kicked off on Friday, up 0.75% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $108.97. Over the past 52 weeks, AEP has traded in a range of $89.91-$110.51.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 7.56% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.31%. With a float of $532.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $534.00 million.

In an organization with 16330 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 62.6%, operating margin of 21.9%, and the pretax margin is 14.35%.

American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of American Electric Power Company Inc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17 ’25, was worth 819,821. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 8,058 shares at a rate of $101.74, taking the stock ownership to the 10,274 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 8,058 for $101.74, making the entire transaction worth $819,821.

American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.31% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.32% during the next five years compared to 7.56% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Electric Power Company Inc’s (AEP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.31. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.18, a number that is poised to hit 1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.79 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.17%.

During the past 100 days, American Electric Power Company Inc’s (AEP) raw stochastic average was set at 94.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.65 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.90 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.13. However, in the short run, American Electric Power Company Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $110.26. Second resistance stands at $110.72. The third major resistance level sits at $111.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.28. The third support level lies at $107.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 58.65 billion has total of 534,195K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,721 M in contrast with the sum of 2,967 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,463 M and last quarter income was 800,200 K.