Analog Devices Inc (ADI) volume exceeds 2.7 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Friday, Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) was 0.64% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $226.37. A 52-week range for ADI has been $158.65 – $247.73.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -2.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.17%. With a float of $494.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $496.25 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 24000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.84%, operating margin of 22.71%, and the pretax margin is 20.38%.

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Analog Devices Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Analog Devices Inc is 0.29%, while institutional ownership is 89.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 17 ’25, was worth 753,228. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,125 shares at a rate of $241.03, taking the stock ownership to the 164,446 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 16 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 3,125 for $239.23, making the entire transaction worth $747,602. This insider now owns 167,571 shares in total.

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.17% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.88% during the next five years compared to -2.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Analog Devices Inc (ADI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.51. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.67, a number that is poised to hit 1.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.01 million, its volume of 4.87 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.82%.

During the past 100 days, Analog Devices Inc’s (ADI) raw stochastic average was set at 77.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.87 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 6.11 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $230.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $217.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $229.25 in the near term. At $230.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $232.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $225.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $223.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $222.31.

Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) Key Stats

There are 496,248K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 113.06 billion. As of now, sales total 9,427 M while income totals 1,635 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,640 M while its last quarter net income were 569,770 K.