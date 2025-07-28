ASML Holding NV (ASML) 20 Days SMA touches -7.67%: The odds favor the bear

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) kicked off on Friday, down -1.91% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $725.08. Over the past 52 weeks, ASML has traded in a range of $578.51-$945.05.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 24.74% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.22%. With a float of $393.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.28 million.

The firm has a total of 44027 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 52.52%, operating margin of 34.82%, and the pretax margin is 35.34%.

ASML Holding NV (ASML) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of ASML Holding NV is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 17.33%.

ASML Holding NV (ASML) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.22% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.01% during the next five years compared to 24.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ASML Holding NV’s (ASML) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 26.10, a number that is poised to hit 6.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 29.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ASML Holding NV, ASML], we can find that recorded value of 2.76 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.21%.

During the past 100 days, ASML Holding NV’s (ASML) raw stochastic average was set at 53.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.58 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.29 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $765.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $722.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $714.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $716.88. The third major resistance level sits at $720.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $707.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $703.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $700.97.

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 279.72 billion has total of 393,422K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 30,583 M in contrast with the sum of 8,193 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,732 M and last quarter income was 2,600 M.