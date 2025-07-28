Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) average volume reaches $1.37M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Friday, Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) opened higher 1.31% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $25.27. Price fluctuations for ASB have ranged from $18.32 to $28.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -17.66% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.80% at the time writing. With a float of $164.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.78 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.07%, operating margin of 9.08%, and the pretax margin is 9.02%.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Associated Banc-Corp is 1.08%, while institutional ownership is 86.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 300,158. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 12,910 shares at a rate of $23.25, taking the stock ownership to the 319,269 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 7,000 for $24.71, making the entire transaction worth $172,970. This insider now owns 49,495 shares in total.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.85% during the next five years compared to -17.66% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Associated Banc-Corp, ASB], we can find that recorded value of 1.75 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.88%.

During the past 100 days, Associated Banc-Corp’s (ASB) raw stochastic average was set at 92.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.54 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.64 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.17. The third major resistance level sits at $26.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.50.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Key Stats

There are currently 165,810K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,113 M according to its annual income of 123,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 584,650 K and its income totaled 101,690 K.