Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) is expecting -4.34% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on Friday, with Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock price down -3.94% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $104.97. AXSM’s price has ranged from $72.21 to $139.13 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -24.44%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 40.71%. With a float of $40.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 683 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 91.49%, operating margin of -62.54%, and the pretax margin is -64.37%.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Axsome Therapeutics Inc is 17.86%, while institutional ownership is 74.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20 ’25, was worth 768,525. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $102.47, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23 ’25, when Company’s General Counsel sold 6,014 for $100.12, making the entire transaction worth $602,122. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.71% per share during the next fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Axsome Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.77, a number that is poised to hit -1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM)

Looking closely at Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.72 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.87%.

During the past 100 days, Axsome Therapeutics Inc’s (AXSM) raw stochastic average was set at 32.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.12 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.96 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $106.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.33. However, in the short run, Axsome Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $104.20. Second resistance stands at $107.57. The third major resistance level sits at $109.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $94.04.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.96 billion, the company has a total of 49,236K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 385,690 K while annual income is -287,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 121,460 K while its latest quarter income was -59,410 K.