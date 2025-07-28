Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) soared 3.68 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Friday, Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) was 3.68% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $20.95. A 52-week range for BEAM has been $13.52 – $35.25.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -20.88%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -0.41%. With a float of $89.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 483 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.06%, operating margin of -677.47%, and the pretax margin is -609.18%.

Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Beam Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Beam Therapeutics Inc is 10.71%, while institutional ownership is 88.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 03 ’25, was worth 17,625. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 876 shares at a rate of $20.12, taking the stock ownership to the 64,864 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01 ’25, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 374 for $16.94, making the entire transaction worth $6,336. This insider now owns 65,740 shares in total.

Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.41% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.84% during the next five years compared to -20.88% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 34.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.61, a number that is poised to hit -1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)

The latest stats from [Beam Therapeutics Inc, BEAM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.36 million was superior to 2.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.00%.

During the past 100 days, Beam Therapeutics Inc’s (BEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 52.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.37 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.81. The third major resistance level sits at $23.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.46.

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) Key Stats

There are 100,557K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.18 billion. As of now, sales total 63,520 K while income totals -376,740 K. Its latest quarter income was 7,470 K while its last quarter net income were -109,270 K.