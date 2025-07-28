Cadence Bank (CADE) volume exceeds 2.89 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Friday, Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) was 3.94% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $35.04. A 52-week range for CADE has been $25.22 – $40.20.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 3.78%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.92%. With a float of $181.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5335 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 30.49%, operating margin of 24.55%, and the pretax margin is 24.05%.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cadence Bank stocks. The insider ownership of Cadence Bank is 0.91%, while institutional ownership is 86.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 07 ’25, was worth 752,292. Before that another transaction happened on May 05 ’25, when Company’s Former Affiliate proposed sale 58,196 for $30.28, making the entire transaction worth $1,762,175.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.92% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.91% during the next five years compared to 3.78% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cadence Bank (CADE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of N/A. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cadence Bank (CADE)

The latest stats from [Cadence Bank, CADE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.86 million was superior to 1.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.42%.

During the past 100 days, Cadence Bank’s (CADE) raw stochastic average was set at 97.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.93 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.87 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.87. The third major resistance level sits at $39.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.26.

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) Key Stats

There are 182,221K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.66 billion. As of now, sales total 2,904 M while income totals 523,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 684,640 K while its last quarter net income were 133,220 K.