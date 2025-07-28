Can Alight Inc’s (ALIT) hike of 5.11% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on Friday, with Alight Inc (NYSE: ALIT) stock price up 1.23% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $5.69. ALIT’s price has ranged from $4.49 to $8.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 23.41% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.01%. With a float of $465.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $531.87 million.

In an organization with 9500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.74%, operating margin of -2.5%, and the pretax margin is -0.86%.

Alight Inc (ALIT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Alight Inc is 11.82%, while institutional ownership is 96.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16 ’25, was worth 1,136. In this transaction Director of this company bought 216 shares at a rate of $5.26, taking the stock ownership to the 33,249 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $5.69, making the entire transaction worth $284,645. This insider now owns 600,750 shares in total.

Alight Inc (ALIT) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.01% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.97% during the next five years compared to 23.41% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alight Inc (NYSE: ALIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alight Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.15. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alight Inc (ALIT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.21 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.92%.

During the past 100 days, Alight Inc’s (ALIT) raw stochastic average was set at 61.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.15 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.35. However, in the short run, Alight Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.81. Second resistance stands at $5.86. The third major resistance level sits at $5.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.58. The third support level lies at $5.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alight Inc (NYSE: ALIT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.10 billion, the company has a total of 538,255K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,332 M while annual income is -157,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 548,000 K while its latest quarter income was -25,000 K.