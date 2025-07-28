Can Axon Enterprise Inc’s (AXON) drop of -2.79% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Friday, Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) opened higher 3.63% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $709.26. Price fluctuations for AXON have ranged from $279.02 to $830.21 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 218.25% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.95% at the time writing. With a float of $73.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.85 million.

In an organization with 4100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 60.44%, operating margin of 1.5%, and the pretax margin is 14.51%.

Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Axon Enterprise Inc is 5.39%, while institutional ownership is 79.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17 ’25, was worth 702,633. In this transaction PRESIDENT of this company sold 905 shares at a rate of $776.39, taking the stock ownership to the 268,735 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 905 for $776.31, making the entire transaction worth $702,558.

Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.95% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.00% during the next five years compared to 218.25% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 157.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.13, a number that is poised to hit 1.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.81 million. That was better than the volume of 0.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.28%.

During the past 100 days, Axon Enterprise Inc’s (AXON) raw stochastic average was set at 73.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.50 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.58 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $761.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $620.22. However, in the short run, Axon Enterprise Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $748.22. Second resistance stands at $761.43. The third major resistance level sits at $780.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $715.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $696.61. The third support level lies at $683.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) Key Stats

There are currently 77,851K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 57.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,083 M according to its annual income of 377,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 603,630 K and its income totaled 87,980 K.