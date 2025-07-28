Can Match Group Inc’s (MTCH) hike of 6.50% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on Friday, with Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) stock price up 1.39% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $34.08. MTCH’s price has ranged from $26.39 to $38.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 2.25% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.49%. With a float of $243.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $248.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2510 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 71.85%, operating margin of 23.51%, and the pretax margin is 20.0%.

Match Group Inc (MTCH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Match Group Inc is 0.69%, while institutional ownership is 107.31%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 1,988,247. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 70,885 shares at a rate of $28.05, taking the stock ownership to the 137,478 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07 ’25, when Company’s President sold 242,209 for $32.86, making the entire transaction worth $7,960,086. This insider now owns 1,690 shares in total.

Match Group Inc (MTCH) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.49% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.62% during the next five years compared to 2.25% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Match Group Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) saw its 5-day average volume 3.79 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.39%.

During the past 100 days, Match Group Inc’s (MTCH) raw stochastic average was set at 97.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.70 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.93 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.87 in the near term. At $35.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.75. The third support level lies at $33.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.47 billion, the company has a total of 250,429K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,479 M while annual income is 551,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 831,180 K while its latest quarter income was 117,570 K.