Can Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR’s (QFIN) drop of -16.82% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Friday, Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) was -2.60% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $36.11. A 52-week range for QFIN has been $18.13 – $48.94.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 18.01%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 22.95%. With a float of $119.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.47 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3527 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.1%, operating margin of 37.43%, and the pretax margin is 52.73%.

Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR stocks. The insider ownership of Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR is 7.77%, while institutional ownership is 76.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30 ’25, was worth 4,079,972. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 26 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 50,000 for $45.20, making the entire transaction worth $2,260,000.

Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.95% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.65% during the next five years compared to 18.01% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.21. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN)

The latest stats from [Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR, QFIN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.33 million was superior to 1.68 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.91%.

During the past 100 days, Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR’s (QFIN) raw stochastic average was set at 7.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.54 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.83 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.16. The third major resistance level sits at $37.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.59. The third support level lies at $32.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) Key Stats

There are 157,613K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.55 billion. As of now, sales total 2,352 M while income totals 858,210 K. Its latest quarter income was 646,400 K while its last quarter net income were 248,070 K.