Can Valero Energy Corp’s (VLO) drop of -2.86% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Valero Energy Corp (NYSE: VLO) on Friday, soared 1.16% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $140.34. Within the past 52 weeks, VLO’s price has moved between $99.00 and $167.78.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 7.96% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -12.84%. With a float of $308.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9922 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 2.54%, operating margin of 0.77%, and the pretax margin is 0.68%.

Valero Energy Corp (VLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Valero Energy Corp is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 86.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18 ’25, was worth 10,483,897.

Valero Energy Corp (VLO) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.84% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.45% during the next five years compared to 7.96% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Valero Energy Corp (NYSE: VLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Valero Energy Corp (VLO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.11 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.41, a number that is poised to hit 2.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Valero Energy Corp (NYSE: VLO) saw its 5-day average volume 3.37 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.54%.

During the past 100 days, Valero Energy Corp’s (VLO) raw stochastic average was set at 76.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.66 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $137.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $131.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $143.48 in the near term. At $144.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $146.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $140.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $138.57. The third support level lies at $137.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Valero Energy Corp (NYSE: VLO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 44.10 billion based on 313,206K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 129,881 M and income totals 2,770 M. The company made 30,258 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -595,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.